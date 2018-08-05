Joe’s Forecast: Some may edge close to 100!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be a toasty next 48 hours as some of you may see temperatures approach 100 degrees. Humidity levels won't be overly oppressive but it will still be very hot out there so make sure you stay hydrated. The rain chances are ticking up later Monday into the 1st part of the day on Tuesday. That rain is critical because IF you miss out on that...the rain chances look very low for the rest of the week.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

