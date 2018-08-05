Missouri man says government error is costing him his family vacation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Robert Cotton says his brother’s wish of having all his siblings together for a cruise to Bermuda has been washed away because of a clerical error by the federal government, preventing him from getting his passport.

“I’m just furious,” said Cotton.

Cotton told KMOV that earlier this summer he applied for a passport, but was shocked when he received a letter from the State Department saying he couldn’t get one because he owed back child support.

“I’m being held accountable for something I didn’t do,” said Cotton.

Cotton didn’t understand because he’d paid off his child support in 1998.

“I’m saying ‘hey federal government, I did nothing wrong,’” said Cotton.

The Missouri Department of Social Services sent Cotton letters showing he didn’t owe anything. Social Services says they never put him on the list in the first place so they can’t remove him.

The federal government is telling Cotton they don’t know how to get him off the list, leaving him left with no passport.

“I’m stuck and nobody can tell me how to get unstuck,” said Cotton.

News 4 sent emails to the state and the federal government to get to the bottom of this but are still waiting for a response.

The government says if a person owes more than $2,500 then they are not eligible to receive a passport.