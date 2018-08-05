One woman shot to death, another found dead in the street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating two separate incidents that happened early on Sunday morning, one has been confirmed as a shooting, both victims are women.

The shooting occurred at about 2:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, which is just east of Center High School across Troost Avenue. Officers were patrolling the area when a woman called 911 saying she had been shot. They responded with emergency personnel, and the woman was declared dead at the scene. No suspect information has been given.

The second homicide was reported just after 3 a.m. around 107th and Greenwood in the Ruskin Hills neighborhood. A woman was found unresponsive in the street, emergency personnel declared her dead at the scene. Police say the cause of her death is under investigation.

KCPD urges anyone who has information about either of these incidents to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, or the homicide unit at (816) 234-5042.