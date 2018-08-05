Shots fired at police lead to hours long standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Much of KCPD's attention Sunday morning focused on the area near 59th and Swope -- a stand off that lasted well past sunrise. One person is hospitalized.

"We heard pow, pow, pow, pow," said Janice Nunnelly, "and there was no question that it was gunshots."

Within minutes, police arrived at a gray house on 59th street near Swope Parkway. That's when police say the bullets were aimed at them. One officer shot back.

"And before we knew anything," continued Janice, "there was about 15 or 20 gun shots."

Cassandra Shillingford was nearby. "I don't know what's going on, but I heard the gunshots and all the SWAT cars and shields - and it's going on up there, and it's scary."

Nunnelly and her husband called the police twice. Then her husband looked out the window. "And he said, 'Oh my god, there's a SWAT team up there, this is serious business.' "

That serious business lasted until well past sunrise. Police say several people were inside that house.

Police won't say if that person who was shot and hospitalized is a victim or a suspect. Officers aren't saying much more.

"There's some neighbors that have been here 40 years," said Nunnelly, a retired VA nurse, "and you know, you just want to feel safe in your neighborhood , you know?"

In the heat of Sunday, long-time residents speak up, wondering how they can stop the violence creeping up their street. Nunnelly stood on a neighbor's porch and spoke to them.

"When you've lived as long as you've lived," said Nunnelly, "and tried to do what you can do to make the world a better place, and to see it going down the drain like this sure, it's disturbing."

She continued, "I don't feel powerless. I think that is power when you do call the police. The people that don't call the police are powerless."