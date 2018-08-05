× Six hurt in Jazz District shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers working off-duty in the Jazz District overnight heard several shots in the area of 18th and Highland and saw a confrontation in a large crowd. When the disturbance dissipated, KCPD found four shooting victims and sent them to hospitals with serious injuries. Two other people were also shot and went to hospitals in private vehicles.

Police say they’re looking for a single shooter and haven’t released a description yet. There were many witnesses, but police say they all left, even leaving a shooting victim behind on the sidewalk.

The victims have a variety of injuries, including a 41-year-old woman shot in her arms four times, a 35-year-old man who was shot in the neck, and two other victims who had shots graze their fingers.

Anyone who has information about this shooting can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can choose to remain anonymous, and you can also submit a tip online.