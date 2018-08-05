Sporting KC snaps skid, blanks Houston Dynamo 1-0

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 04: Houston Dynamo forward Ronaldo Pena (21) tangles legs with Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler (5) during the soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo on August 4, 2018 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Diego Rubio scored in the 74th minute and Sporting Kansas City held on to beat the 10-man Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Gianluca Busio flicked Graham Zusi’s ball in front of Rubio, who caught it with a chest trap and finished with a right-footed shot. The 16-year-old Busio was making his first MLS start.

Houston’s Alejandro Fuenmayor was sent off in the 14th minute for excessive contact with Busio during an aerial challenge.

Sporting KC (10-6-6) snapped a two-game skid and a five-game winless streak. Houston (7-9-6) lost its third in a row.