1-year-old boy in critical condition after mom’s car plunges into Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from the Kansas River in Lawrence on Friday.

A Children’s Mercy Hospital spokesperson confirmed the 1-year-old remains hospitalized as of Monday. The little boy was rescued on Friday after his mother’s car plunged into the Kansas River with her two children inside, killing the woman’s 5-year-old daughter.

Scharron Renea Dingledine, of Columbia, was arraigned Monday on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges. The judge set a $1 million bond.

Lawrence Police said they believe the vehicle went into the water from the shore near 6th Street and Massachusetts.

The 26-year-old mother was also rescued from the river Friday afternoon. Divers recovered her 5-year-old daughter’s body Saturday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department asks that anyone who saw or has any tips on what led to the incident to get in touch with them. CrimeStoppers in Lawrence are available at 785-843-8477.

