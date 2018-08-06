× 54-year-old Paola resident who refused to stop for police dead after motorcycle crash

PAOLA, Kan. — A 54-year-old Paola, Kan., resident is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday night.

It happened outside the city limits of Osawatomie, in the area of 335th Street and Old Kansas City Road around 10:32 p.m.

According to a news released from Miami County Sheriff’s Office, police tried to stop Gilford Lee Sherley for multiple traffic violations, but Sherley refused. The motorcycle Sherley was on eventually left the road and hit a tree. Sherley became airborne.

The 54-year-old, who was wearing a helmet, died from their injuries.