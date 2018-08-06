9-year-old North Carolina boy’s lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a teenager accused of robbing a 9-year-old’s lemonade stand at gunpoint in a North Carolina neighborhood.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office told WSOC Sunday that the stickup happened near a traffic roundabout in Monroe.

Deputies say the young drink vendor reported that a male teenager with a camouflage hat and black shirt placed a black handgun to the boy’s stomach Saturday, demanded money and then fled on foot.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood said less than $20 in cash was stolen.

Authorities found a camouflage hat, a black BB handgun and a stolen metal tin in some nearby woods. Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle in the brush for his getaway and walked to the lemonade stand.

Underwood called the crime “a new low.”

The sheriff’s office in the suburban Charlotte county has not identified a suspect. Authorities are looking through surveillance video, pursuing tips and interviewing neighbors, but they do not have a thorough description of the robber, Underwood said.

“(The boy) was able to give a lot of detailed information. Unfortunately, not enough at this point to, you know, conclusively identify the suspect,” he said.

Underwood said the boy seemed to be doing OK.

“But I’m sure just as anyone would be going through that type of situation, they’re going to be traumatized,” he said.

The young entrepreneur was not deterred, however. Neighbors told WSOC that he was back selling lemonade the next day and had relocated his stand to a community swimming pool.

“Keep a close eye on (your children),” Underwood said. “I think having an adult close by might deter something like that from happening. And then again, it might not. In today’s world, people are very bold.”