After months of calls for help, city finally deals with vacant Northland home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On a tidy street in Kansas City’s Northland, neighbors can’t stop talking about one house. Weeds obscure many of the bushes. The backyard hasn’t been mowed in months.

“God knows what’s living in there,” neighbor Kim Backhus said.

Neighbors told FOX4 Problem Solvers that the unkempt house on N.E. 82nd Street has been vacant since May. However, someone regularly stops by to pick up the mail and deposit what appear to be bags of trash in the garage.

“There are mice coming into our yard,” said Rosie Crawford whose elderly father lives next door.

Crawford and Backhus have repeatedly called the city’s 311 line for help for months, but no codes inspector has ever visited.

“I’m frustrated,” Crawford said. “We pay our taxes.”

The only response neighbors have received was from an organization called Northland Neighborhoods Inc., which the city contracts with to handle housing code violations. But Northland Neighborhoods Inc. sent Backhus a letter last month telling her the problem had been referred back to the city.

“I can assure you that the city code inspectors are not ignoring the case and will get to it as soon as they can," the letter said.

Backhus was infuriated when she read the letter since she knew no one from the city was doing anything. The case hadn’t been assigned to a codes enforcement inspector.

“I retired from Social Security in January, and if I had given a response like that, boy, it would have been bad,” Backhus said.

FOX4 Problems Solvers called Kansas City, hoping we could get this problem solved. A half an hour later, a codes inspector showed up at the sad looking

house.

Why hadn’t that happened months ago?

Northland Neighborhoods Inc. accepted much of the blame. A spokeswoman told us once the absentee homeowner never responded to their pleas to correct the code violations, the problem should have been handed over to Kansas City’s code enforcement office. But that process was delayed more than a month because of a computer glitch.

Kansas City spokesman John Baccala said now that the city is aware of the problem, it’s ready to act.

“I can understand those people's frustration, having to see this, having to put up with it and making as many 311 phone calls as they did,” Baccala said. “Believe me we are going to move quickly.”

But there’s still a legal process the city must follow to force a negligent homeowner to comply with city codes. That process can take months.

To speed things up, Problem Solvers paid a visit to the home of Lisa Harris who is listed in city records as owning the house. Harris never answered the door, but we explained to a neighbor why were trying to contact Harris and gave her our business card.

We never heard from Harris, but two days later the house suddenly got a lot of attention. The front yard and backyard have now been mowed – although there are other code violations that remain.

For the moment, this problem appears on its way to being solved.