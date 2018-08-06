× BBQ dream job: How to make thousands traveling the country eating barbecue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you love to travel and love to eat, a new position at Reynolds Kitchens could be perfect for you.

They looking for a “chief grilling officer.”

As the company’s chief grilling officer, your sole duty would be to travel across the United States, eat barbecue and document it all.

Did we mention they’re willing to pay you to do this?!

Best of all, the chief grilling officers gets to bring a friend along for the journey.

Reynolds Kitchens hasn’t said exactly where their chief grilling officer will be going, but if chosen, you get to eat barbecue so it seems like a win.

The position isn’t a traditional full-time job with a salary and benefits, but you get $10,000 for the two-week gig. They’re also paying for you and your guest’s travel and lodging.

Click or tap here to learn more about the gig.