Body found in trunk of burning car in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — A body was found Monday in the trunk of a burning car near Bates City, officials say.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said they first received a call about a suspicious fire around 10:20 a.m. Monday along McDaniel Road by a pond behind a soybean field.

The scorched car appeared to have multiple bullet holes going both inside and out. They don’t know how long the car had been abandoned.

Officials said the body in the trunk was too far gone to ID right now.