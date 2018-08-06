Company behind Nutella hiring 60 taste testers — no experience necessary

If you’re looking for a job and you love Nutella, listen up.

The Ferrero Company, which makes Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and other sweets, is looking for taste testers.

The company needs 60 part-time “sensory judges” to try its products. No experience required, and yes, you will be paid!

The only catch is you have to relocate to Ferrero’s headquarters in Italy — but even that sounds like a job perk!

If you’re interested, you can apply through email at alba@openjob.it with reference code ALB01 in the subject line.