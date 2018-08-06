Firefighters say 2 of 3 faulty fire hydrants closest to burning home were missing parts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Faulty fire hydrants made fighting a fire Monday morning a difficult task for Kansas City firefighters.

Crews were trying to extinguish a fire near 16th and Oakley when three hydrants near the home failed to work.

According to the battalion chief on the scene, someone stole the stems off of two of the hydrants. The third just didn’t work.

Firefighters eventually had to get water from hydrants along Truman Road, about two blocks away. They also called for extra pumper trucks.

Crews eventually had to give up on fighting the fire because they ran out of water.

A similar situation happened last month when firefighters were battling a fire at a home near 30th and Chelsea. The two hydrants closest to the home were not working because key parts had been removed. At the time, firefighters wouldn’t go into detail about which specific parts were missing.