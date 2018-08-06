FOX4 spends morning with Liberty Blue Jays on first official day of fall practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- High school football season is officially underway. Missouri high school teams hit the field for their first official fall practices of the season.

Teams will spend the next three days in shorts and helmets acclimating to the weather, playbook, and grind of practice before strapping on the pads on day four.

FOX4 spent the morning with the Liberty Blue Jays on the first day of practice to see how they are preparing for their first game on August 24th against Lee's Summit.

Kansas schools will be on the field Monday, August 13th for their first practices.