In just 5 days, 24 people have been shot in Kansas City, 4 have died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been a violent week for Kansas City-- 24 people have been shot since Wednesday, and four of them have died.

It all began near 50th and Chestnut Wednesday afternoon. Bernice Brown, 43, was shot and killed. KCPD said it appeared there was a disturbance outside a home that involved several people when guns were fired and the woman was shot. Tyjuan Caldwell, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with this shooting.

Later that night, a man in the United States from China studying at the International House of Prayer Church was randomly targeted and killed while walking outside a home in south Kansas City along Bridge Manor Drive. A second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person was grazed by a bullet, according to police. Police said they took someone into custody they believe has information about this homicide, but police are still trying to figure out a motive.

That same night, officers were dispatched to the area of East 79th Street and Brooklyn Avenue upon reports of two people being shot. One of them was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The violence didn't stop there. Wednesday around 10 p.m., two people were shot near Lawndale and Smart in the History Northeast neighborhood. One of the victims was younger than 18. Both are expected to be okay.

The shootings continued Thursday near 43rd Street and Bellefontaine, two women were sitting in a car in the area when a suspect approached and opened fire. One woman had critical injuries. The other sustained non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Then around 4 p.m. Thursday, police were called to 18th and Prospect. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with two victims inside. One victim, a man in his 50s, died on scene. The second victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet made and arrest in these shootings.

Later that night three armed men opened fire on four police officers at a home near 68th Street and Myrtle Avenue. No one was hurt, but for a time the officers were pinned down by the gunfire.

Not long after around 6:40 p.m., one person sustained non life-threatening injuries during a shooting near 24th and Cherry.

The violence continued into Friday afternoon when someone shot two people near 82nd and Euclid. One person was treated at the scene, and another taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not said whether they have made an arrest in connection with this shooting.

Kansas City police reacted to the surge of violence during a news conference where they said, "We`ve had too many shootings in our city, and too many victims. Too many crimes unsolved."

But the violence didn't stop there.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday police heard shots at East 39th Place. When they responded to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders transferred the man to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Then, just half an hour later someone shot six people at 18th and Highland in the city's historic Jazz District. All six people, ages 20 to 40, who were injured are expected to be okay. Police told FOX4 they're still trying to determine whether there was just one shooter or multiple.

Then around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman called 911 from East 89th and Sleepy Hollow and said someone shot her while she was in her car. She died from her injuries.

The violence continued two hours later. Police heard gunshots at 59th and Swope, and when they arrived someone shot at officers. Officers returned fire, and one person was injured.

Bob Kendrick, President Of The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, told FOX4 that he's hopeful the violence will end soon.

"It is disturbing," Kendrick said. "It absolutely is, because we believe that we all should be better than this, and that there are ways to resolve conflict that should not reflect in taking another human`s life, or threatening people who are innocent bystanders in situations that arise from time to time."

If you have any information in any of these shootings, police ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers and Kansas City police say the base reward for a tip that leads to an arrest in a homicide is $10,000. The base payment for other felony tips is $5,000.