Local woman pays it forward to her best friend who gave her a kidney, second chance at life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When a local woman's best friend nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, she instantly paid it forward to the organization that brought them together.

Nicole Harr, who has polycystic kidney disease, met Sue years ago while volunteering with the PKD Foundation. Today these two are more than best friends. Sue donated a kidney to Nicole.

To say thank you, Nicole nominated Sue for the Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400. When Sue learned about the award, she paid the money forward to the organization that is dear to both of their hearts.

"Having a friendship that you rely on for a couple of decades is amazing and wanting that person to be healthy and to be blessed with the best life is something everybody wants their friends," Sue said.

Both are doing well post surgery. They sent the below photo to FOX4.