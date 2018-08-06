Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting near Chelsea and 39th Place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who suffered life-threatening injuries late Saturday night in a shooting has died Monday, police say.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shots fired call near Chelsea and East 39th Place. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders took the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Monday afternoon, KCPD said the man had died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

As of Monday afternoon, the man’s death brings the number of people killed in Kansas City since Wednesday to five. In total, 24 people have been shot in Kansas City since that day.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting or any others to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.