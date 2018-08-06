Man in his 30s dies after shooting in KCK near S. 12th Street & McAlpine Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One person is dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday night.

It happened near South 12th Street and McAlpine Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. They took him to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information, but they did say the victim was a man in his 30s.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.