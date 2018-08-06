Metro poll workers offer last-minute tips for voters for primary election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- “We’re ready,” Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker said.

Poll workers on both sides of the state line spent Monday making sure all of the voting equipment is ready to go for what they predict to be high voter turnout for an August primary.

Metsker says 34,000 people in Johnson County have already turned in ballots, taking advantage of early voting opportunities. That’s more than 8 percent of all registered voters in Johnson County.

“The question is: Will the high trend, record-breaking trend that we’ve had continue into election day tomorrow or did everyone just decide to vote early?” Metsker said Monday. “We don’t know that but we think it’s going to be good tomorrow.”

Metsker is urging registered Republicans in Johnson County to make sure they notice both pages of GOP candidates for Kansas governor on Tuesday’s ballot.

The ballot touch screens for candidates on the Johnson County can only fit six choices on a single screen. With seven candidates in the GOP primary for governor, Metsker reminded people to look at both screens, to see all seven candidates.

“There’s a failsafe,” Metsker said. “You cannot advance to the next race until you first view both page one and page two.”

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas. In Missouri, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Jackson County, voters are being told to ignore one of the races on the ballot. Last week, a Jackson County judge ruled there should be no primary in the race for Jackson County Sheriff.

Election officials are also reminding people to bring a government issued photo ID to their polling location Tuesday.

With an expected high turnout and many still concerned about the issue of election meddling, Jackson County officials are assuring voters that safeguards are in place to prevent hacking.

“I feel confident that the votes can’t be tampered with by hackers,” said Corey Dillon with the Jackson County Election Board. “We do paper ballots for a reason. There’s a paper trail for everything and it’s not just an internal people trail, it’s an actual, physical, ballot paper trail.”

As polls close and results roll in Tuesday night, stick with FOX4. We'll have the latest information on fox4kc.com, the FOX4 News app and on FOX4 News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Download the FOX4 app for Android or iOS and sign up for breaking news alerts to get results sent straight to your mobile device.