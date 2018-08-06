× Overland Park police ask for help identifying woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Authorities need the public’s help identifying a woman found walking near 119th and Switzer at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say she is a white female who is about 80 years old with gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Officers took her to a hospital for observation, but she was confused about her surroundings, name and where she lived.

If you know who she is, you can contact Overland Park police at (913) 895-6300.