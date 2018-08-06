Police searching for runaway 15-year-old girl believed to be in danger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl believed to be endangered.

Bremelda Sosatu has been missing since 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police believe she ran away from home but have reason to believe she might be in danger.

The 15-year-old Kansas City girl is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and long, straight black hair.

She was last seen on N.E. 110th Street in Kansas City, wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Bremelda or has information for police is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.