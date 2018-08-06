Seven kittens thrown from moving vehicle in Kansas, only one survived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A kitten who was thrown from a moving vehicle over the weekend is recovering from her injuries while she waits to find her forever home.

According to a news released from Wayside Waifs, someone threw Hope and six other kittens from a moving vehicle Saturday in Abilene, Kan. Hope is the only kitten who survived. Passing cars hit and killed the others.

A good Samaritan from Kansas City was able to rescue Hope and dropped her off at Wayside Waifs.

Hope had to undergo surgery after the incident because her lower lip was torn off when she was thrown from the vehicle.

She is currently living in a foster home.

Sources at the scene of the horrific incident told Wayside Waifs that the person who did this has been charged and is facing fines.