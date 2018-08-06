Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman traveling to Raytown from Connecticut

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An endangered Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old woman with early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Evelyn Hansen left Taftville, Connecticut, on Sunday en route for Raytown, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert Monday after Hansen didn’t arrive in Raytown as expected.

MSHP said her cellphone last pinged Monday night in the area of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Hansen is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 190 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was driving a tan 2005 Chevy Colorado with the Connecticut license plate C137015.

Anyone who sees Hansen or her vehicle, or anyone with information, is asked to immediately dial 911 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 816-622-0800.