Sporting KC acquires forward Krisztian Nemeth in trade with New England

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC is bringing back a former player and fan favorite.

In a trade with the New England Revolution, Sporting has acquired forward Krisztian Nemeth. In exchange, Revolution will receive $250,000 in targeted allocation money, $100,000 in general allocation money and a natural first-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Nemeth, a native of Hungary, last played for Sporting KC in 2015. He had 16 goals that year. Since then, the 26-year-old played for Al-Gharafa SC in Qatar in 2016 and spent the last year with New England.

“Krisztian is a player who has had success at our club and knows what goals we want to accomplish,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him back to Sporting KC, and his familiarity with our system will help him acclimate as we continue to push for playoff positioning.”