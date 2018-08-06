Three men accused of drinking, shooting guns before getting in standoff where KCPD came under fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prosecutors charged three men in connection with a weekend standoff where shots were fired at Kansas City police officers near Swope Parkway and E. 59th. The suspects admitted to investigators that they had been drinking and shooting guns in the backyard before police were called to the home.
Police also say they found about 26 pounds of marijuana in sealed packages in the home after the standoff was cleared Sunday morning.
Juan Carlos Cuevas-Alvarez, 32, faces delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Fidel A. Carmona, 29, faces unlawful use of a weapon. Diego Torres-Infante, 24, faces unlawful use of a weapon.
Court records say neighbors in the 3600 block of E. 59th Street reported shots fired shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. Responding officers came under fire, one officer fired back and the standoff began. One man in the home was struck by a bullet and suffered a non-life threatening injury, it's unknown whether that man is one of the suspects.
When police interviewed the suspects, all three admitted to drinking and emptying fully loaded weapons in the backyard. Carmona said he was aiming at a beer bottle, Cuevas-Alvarez said he emptied between two and three magazines worth of ammunition. Court documents say all three fired a 9 mm handgun. Neighbors estimated they heard between 80-100 gunshots, police found numerous shell casings in the backyard.
Prosecutors requested bonds of $20,000 on Torres-Infante and Carmona, and a $50,000 bond for Cuevas-Alvarez.