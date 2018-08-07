ACT test and WorkKeys assessment to be offered for free for Kansas HS juniors

TOPEKA, Kan. — It’s going to be a little easier for Kansas juniors to take the ACT test. It will be offered for free beginning in 2019.

The Kansas State Department of Education made the announcement Tuesday. The WorkKeys assessment will also be offered for free.

The ACT test gauges a student’s readiness for success in the first year of college. It was first introduced in 1959. The test is standardized in English, math, reading, and science and has an optional writing portion.

The no-cost ACT test will be offered statewide beginning Feb. 20, 2019.

The ACT WorkKeys is a skills assessment test for those who are interested in or are currently working for employers that place an emphasis on the National Career Readiness Certificate. The credential is achieved by those who complete the exam. Every junior in Kansas will have the opportunity to earn an ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate.

There are three assessments required to qualify for the certificate: ACT WorkKeys applied math, ACT WorkKeys workplace documents, and ACT WorkKeys graphic literacy. The free WorkKeys assessment will be administered statewide Feb. 21, 2019.

The Kansas State Department of Education recommends all juniors take both tests. It also recommends both tests for seniors who didn’t have the opportunity during the 2017-2018 school year.