Family of young Kansas City woman murdered feared for her life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The family of a woman shot and killed during a recent string of gun violence in Kansas City is desperate for answers.

Shanterria Edwards, 26, was found shot early Sunday morning in a car. Her family believes they know who pulled the trigger but need help to prove it.

Sherry Patrick said there's a hole in her heart after losing her granddaughter, Shanterria.

"I'm lost. I'm so hurt. They took a part of my life from me," Patrick said.

Police say they were in the area of 89th and Troost early Sunday morning when they heard gun shots and tried to find where it was coming from. That's when Shanterria called 911 to say she'd been shot.

"I wish that somebody had reached out to her, hearing her running or screaming for help," Patrick said.

A witness told officers they saw her running around an apartment building and crawling into her car, where police found her shot to death. But no one has come forward with information to help identify the shooter.

"Tell someone so my granddaughter could rest, so I could rest. My family could rest and this person couldn't do it to anybody else," Patrick said.

Edwards' family said she was in a good place in her life with a steady job, a car and just getting her own place. She volunteered with Stand Up KC and the "Fight for 15," demanding a higher national minimum wage.

"That girl was special. Lord Jesus, she was so special," Patrick said.

But she'd also been in a rocky relationship, and her grandma had warned Edwards to call it quits with her boyfriend once and for all.

"I feared for her life, especially when he hit her. He put his hands on her, a jealous person. And when they show signs of violence once they hit you, it just keeps repeating like a cycle," Patrick said.

Wednesday night, family members plan to gather at 89th and Troost where Edwards was killed, hoping together they'll encourage someone who knows what happen to come forward.

There's also a Go Fund Me page set up where the community can contribute to help cover funeral costs.