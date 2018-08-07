Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens can’t vote in Tuesday’s primary election

Posted 3:54 pm, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 04:15PM, August 7, 2018

In this May 17, 2018, photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens stands off to the side before stepping up to the podium to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters near the capitol announcing the release of funds for the state's biodiesel program in Jefferson City, Mo. A St. Louis judge on Monday appointed the prosecutor in Jackson County as the special prosecutor who will decide whether to refile an invasion-of-privacy case against Greitens. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens apparently won’t be voting in the state’s primary election.

Voting records indicate Greitens is still registered to vote in Jefferson City. No voting records indicate he has switched his registration to Warren County, where he and his family own a home in Innsbrook. The city is east of Jefferson City, about an hour and half drive away.

The Secretary of State’s office says this means Greitens can’t vote Tuesday. State law requires voters who move to another county to re-register to vote. The deadline for changing registrations was July 11.

Greitens resigned June 1 after months of controversy and facing a now-dismissed felony charge for invasion of privacy against his former mistress and numerous campaign fundraising irregularities.

A spokesperson for Greitens’ successor, Gov. Mike Parson, said the governor voted absentee in Polk County.