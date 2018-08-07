Hawley and McCaskill win GOP, Democrat nominations in Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — It’s official: Josh Hawley and Claire McCaskill will face off for one of Missouri’s U.S. Senate seats this November.

Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, won the Republican nomination, and McCaskill won the Democratic nomination in one of the nation’s most hotly contested Senate races.

Voters on Tuesday picked Hawley as expected over 10 other GOP challengers in the race for McCaskill’s seat. He was the only candidate to have previously won a statewide election and had considerably more money than the other Republicans in the field. He’s backed by President Donald Trump.

Voters picked McCaskill as expected over six other Democratic challengers. After she won the primary, McCaskill promptly challenged Hawley to four town-hall style debates. Hawley then returned the debate challenge during his victory speech Tuesday night.

Republicans are eyeing the now-Democratic seat as a prime pickup opportunity in a state Trump won by nearly 19 points.

A McCaskill-Hawley matchup is expected to be one of the nation’s top showdowns. McCaskill is running as a moderate in the red state. Hawley is campaigning largely on support for Trump. He is attempting to paint his rival as a liberal obstructionist.

