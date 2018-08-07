× Healing House looking for help after fire guts kitchen of Kansas City nonprofit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City nonprofit that helps addicts in recovery needs a little help.

On Monday night, a building owned by the Healing House caught fire. A volunteer set a plastic tub filled with potato chips on the stove and accidentally knocked a knob, turning it on without realizing it. Two stoves and a furnace were destroyed by the flames.

Healing House said the dining hall where the fire happened is used to feed 150 people lunch and dinner every day. Now, it’s covered in ash and is damaged by smoke.

The organization has insurance but a high deductible. So it’s hoping the community will step in and help cover the costs or offer kitchen equipment to help replace what they lost.

“We’re trying to do a lot of things positive in this community. We love the old Northeast and the people we serve. It’s a big deal for us because we barely get by. So this is a big deal,” said Bobbi Jo Reed, Healing House founder and director.

If you’d like to help, you can make a tax-deductible donation online.