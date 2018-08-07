× Joe’s Weather Blog: A return back to typical summer heat and humidity (TUE-8/7)

Good morning…some areas did very well with the rain…others didn’t. This was expected and emphasized for days on the blog and on the air. Rain tallies are averaging from about a 1/10″ to roughly 1/2″ for many. There are some parts of the Metro that saw over 1″ of rain..but the jackpot winners were northern MO (for a change) will amounts of 2-4″ towards the 36 highway corridor.

The rain is winding down on the KS side as I type this…

Forecast:

Today: Mainly cloudy with some thinner spots in the clouds this afternoon. There may be a few isolated showers/storms again later this afternoon. Highs today 80-85°

Tonight: Clearing out with some fog possible towards daybreak. Lows in the 60s

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy, seasonable and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Discussion:

Overall pleased with my forecast of this rain from several days out. IF you got better rains…excellent. N MO did the best (by far) on this event..and that doesn’t happen often. Here is a look at the doppler estimate of rain totals in the region (through 9AM or so)

Let’s start with the KC Metro area…

Now move to the region as a whole…

Notice the scale on the lest hand side…also in the image above…note the heavier totals across northern MO.

Around the heart of KC…here are some totals from both sides of the state line via CoCoRaHS through 7AM

and on the KS side…

Many areas of NE KS and N MO did well from this…more reports…

Onwards…

Not much weather wise for about a week or so…there may be some isolated showers/storms later Friday…

Typical heat and humidity is expected for the next 7+ days as a long stretch of near average highs and lows is expected.

I wanted to show you a few things this morning…with the fires out in the western part of the country still garnering, with good reason, a lot of the headlines. The size of of the fires, and one in particular, the Mendocino Complex fire(s) is what I wanted to bring to your attention.

Last night it became the largest wildfire in California history. Over 285,000 acres burned and it’s only about 30% contained

Mendocino fire, the biggest ever in California, is still growing https://t.co/sIX4Fjb7fO via @usatoday — USA TODAY Weather (@usatodayweather) August 7, 2018

This fire “complex” is actually 2 fires combined in a sense.

#RiverFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 48,920 acres and 78% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/BrnZGdojZf pic.twitter.com/CiDTWWc3nK — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 7, 2018

#RanchFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 241,772 acres and 20% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/uhlH8hb9e4 pic.twitter.com/J17CMk8ItI — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 7, 2018

The River and Ranch fires. As of this morning…now burning through over 290,000 acres.

That got me thinking and calculating the size and magnitude of the huge acreage. This is what I came up with.

Perhaps now you get the idea of the scope involved and unlike our relatively “flat” terrain…out there it’s anything BUT flat. It’s so much hotter as well and windier at times. It’s no wonder why so many firefighters are needed and why it takes so long to fight this disasters.

Fire is actually an important part of a forest ecosystem. It clears out the dead/dying undergrowth and thins out the forests. These have been happened for eons…usually caused by dry lightning from thunderstorms…when it doesn’t rain, but lightning still occurs. One of the many issues though is the moisture pattern that occurs out there…the very wet times…punctuated with VERY dry times. The wet times promote all sorts of growth…then it turns bone dry for a few years…that growth dies and turns into fuel for these fires. The fires then create their own “weather”…heat is generated in enormous amounts…and rises…air at the surface rushes in to replace the rising air…and extreme winds are generated. This helps, in addition to the mountains and the mountain passes funneling the wind, fast moving fires that can’t be easily contained.

Here's a rundown of the states with the most year-to-date fires and acres burned. TX and CA have had the most fires, but NV has burned more than 883,000 acres. Source: NICC at NIFC #PL5 pic.twitter.com/PJFkdnovvd — NIFC (@NIFCfire) August 6, 2018

Sadly, unless it gets very wet out there…this will continue for months to come. Over the next 10 days or so…it won’t be good out there for moisture.

Next up is a picture that has been running around social media that is being attribute to the fires out west…but in reality has nothing to do with fires…or the location of said fires.

That’s it for today…no blog tomorrow as I want to take a day off from blogging but my day off will be spent continuing my research into the usage of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and the thought that many no longer really pay attention to them because of the shear number that are issued. I’m exploring IF there is a better way to communicate this information and will be presenting at the National Weather Association annual meeting later this month. I have about 13 minutes to do a 45 minute talk that I’ve done off/on to various groups in the KC region over the past couple of years.

It’s a passion project I guess.

Our feature photo comes from Elizabeth Tuttle…taken yesterday morning.

Joe