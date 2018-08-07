Judge gives Olathe man 3 additional life sentences in deadly shooting at Austins Bar & Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Federal judge sentences Adam Purinton to three consecutive life terms to run consecutive to the life sentence he already received in Johnson County state court for the February 2017 Olathe hate crime murder of Garmin worker from India.

Purinton agreed to a plea deal in May.

Purinton reportedly yelled "Get out of my country" before killing 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounding Kuchibhotla's friend, Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, who tried to intervene was wounded.

Police arrested Purinton in Clinton, Mo. hours after the shooting. Purinton reportedly went into an Applebee's restaurant in Clinton and allegedly confided to the bartender that he had been involved in a shooting. That bartender called 911.

The 53-year-old Purinton is already serving a life sentence in Kansas for premeditated first-degree murder.

The case was heard in federal court because Kansas does not have a hate crimes statute.