Kansas man indicted for traveling to KC to meet with undercover agent posing as teen prostitute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a 55-year-old Kansas man Tuesday for traveling to Kansas City to meet with who he thought was a teenage prostitute but was actually an undercover officer.

Bradley Voth, of Buhler, Kansas, was charged with one count of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said the investigation began in June. An undercover U.S. Department of Health and Human Services employee was monitoring public messages on a website where people are known to discuss prostitution.

The undercover employee posted a review for a prostitute in Hutchinson, Kansas, and allegedly Voth messaged the employee. According to court documents, Voth had more than 500 posts on the website.

The undercover employee gave Voth a phone number for an undercover FBI agent posing as a 16-year-old girl, and Voth allegedly contacted the agent.

The FBI agent told Voth the teen was staying in Kansas City with her 13-year-old sister. Court records say Voth then asked for the 13-year-old’s phone number and pictures of both girls. Voth allegedly agreed to meet with the teens in Kansas City for sexual activity in exchange for $140.

When Voth arrived at a KC coffee shop to meet the two girls, he was arrested. The jury’s indictment replaces a criminal complaint from July on the same charge.