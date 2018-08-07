FOX4 Forecast: Keeping an eye on rain and thunderstorms through the morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain and storms are moving through the region this morning. Expect the rain to wind down by lunch time with most experiencing a dry afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Find out if any more rain will impact your plans for the week ahead in the updated forecast here.

