Man facing federal hate crime charges in deadly Olathe bar shooting to be sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man who shot and killed an Indian immigrant and wounded another at an Olathe bar is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on federal hate crime charges.

Adam Purinton of Olathe agreed to a plea deal in May that recommended he be sentenced to life in prison on each of three hate crime charges, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Purinton reportedly yelled “Get out of my country” before killing 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounding Kuchibhotla’s friend, Alok Madasani, in February 2017. A third man, Ian Grillot, who tried to intervene was wounded.

The 53-year-old Purinton is already serving a life sentence in Kansas for premeditated first-degree murder.

Purinton could also be given the death penalty during Tuesday’s sentence.

The case is being heard in federal court because Kansas does not have a hate crimes statute.