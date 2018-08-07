Metro youth minister allegedly violated conditions of bond for child sex abuse charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- A metro youth minister facing child sex abuse charges violated bond conditions by being around children, court documents say.

Devin Caruthers is charged with two counts of sodomy, one count attempted child molestation and one count domestic assault.

Raymore Police found out about the violation because someone posted photos on Facebook showing Caruthers around children at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Grandview.

Court records say, as a term of his bond, Caruthers cannot have contact with his alleged victims or any child under 17 expect for his own child.

Raymore Police handed photos over the the Cass County Prosecutor's Office. On Tuesday, that office filed a motion to revoke Caruthers' bond and immediately take him into custody.

The Facebook pictures show Caruthers, speaking before a crowd at the Second Missionary Baptist Church. Just yards away stands a group of children.

FOX4 tracked down Caruthers at his job. He wouldn't answer or acknowledge us and drove away.

Court records say during two different sleepovers at his Raymore home, he touched a boy's genitals. The documents go on to say he gave the boy gifts, sent him texts saying he loved him and would contact the boy's mom to check on him if he didn't answer. Court records also allege that he inappropriately touched two girls.

Second Missionary Baptist Church said it had no knowledge of the charges or the allegations until FOX4 showed the church's bishop.

"To my official knowledge, the church was not aware of any charges against Mr. Caruthers," said John Lewis Jr., bishop at Second Missionary Baptist Church.

FOX4 asked him to explain Caruther's proximity to the children in the photos taken at the church in July. Caruthers bond conditions were set in May.

"Sitting over to the right, the young ladies in the picture, in those empty chairs is where his seat is," Lewis said. "He was sitting right by the stage."

Lewis said Caruthers hasn't had any contact with children at the church since the charges were filed and said he's a minister at the church, but not a youth minister anymore.

In the motion to revoke bond, detectives talked to the man who posted the pictures. According to the statement, that person told detectives, "The defendant is currently active as the youth pastor for the church" and "the defendant has been having regular contact with children as part of those duties."

Lewis said he'll still be allowed to worship.

"I'm not going to condemn him or not offer him the grace of God that he provides to everybody without going through due process," Lewis said.

But prosecutors say Caruthers is a risk to the community and they want him behind bars because of "continued disregard for the conditions of his bond."

The motion in is currently in front of a judge for review. The case is scheduled to go to a jury trial in early December with a hearing in October.