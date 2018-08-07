Mo. needs help find the owners of 4 unclaimed Purple Heart medals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In honor of Purple Heart Day Tuesday, Mo., State Treasurer Eric Schmitt wants to return four Purple Heart medals to the rightful owners.

The medals are currently in the possession of Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Division.

“The Purple Heart is one of the most important and prestigious honors a member of our armed forces can earn,” Schmitt said in a news release. “There is a good chance that someone in Missouri has information about these medals that could help us identify and find their rightful owners, which is why we’re asking everyone to take a look.”

Schmitt released the following info:

Purple Heart Medal #1

Safe Deposit Box Owner Name: Charles W. Armstrong

Last Known Address: St. Joseph, Missouri

Medal Inscription: “Charles W. Armstrong”

Purple Heart Medal #2

Safe Deposit Box Owner Name: Margaret E. Varney

Last Known Address: PO BOX 681575, Riverside, Missouri

Purple Heart Medal #3

Medal Inscription: “Lawrence Shettler”

Purple Heart Medal #4

Safe Deposit Box Owner Name: Helen Reabold

Schmitt’s office currently has approximately 200 military medals and insignia in their possession. Click or tap here to see the full list of inventory.

When safe deposit boxes are inactive for five years or the

Military medals and insignia are sent to the State Treasurer’s Office when safe deposit boxes have been inactive for five years or have not had any contact from the owner.