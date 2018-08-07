Olathe man will spend life in prison for hate crime shooting at Austins Bar and Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A federal judge Tuesday sentenced an Olathe man to three consecutive life terms in prison for the hate crime shootings of three men at a Johnson County bar.

Adam Purinton, 53, agreed to plea guilty to the federal charges in May. He has already been convicted of murder in Johnson County district court, receiving a life sentence there.

In February of 2017, Purinton confronted two Garmin workers from India at Austins Bar and Grill, yelling at them, "Get out of my country!" After bar employees removed him from the business, Purinton went home and got a gun, returning to the tavern to shoot the two immigrants and a third man who tried to intervene.

Although Purinton could have received the death penalty under federal rules, the widow of the man killed, Sunayana Dumala, said in a written statement to the court that her family did not want that.

"Not giving you a death penalty was our choice because we believed the punishment for this hateful act should not be a life for life," Dumala's letter states.

"What I do request is you use that time that is being given to you to educate yourself and inform others who are still out in the open and stop them from killing innocent people as you did, choosing violence over kindness."

The two surviving victims did not appear in court for the sentencing. The judge also ordered Purinton's federal punishment run consecutive to the life term he received in state court for murder. He must pay $14,200 in restitution to Dumala and forfeit his firearm. In her statement Dumala said she could not attend the hearing because it's too painful to face her husband's killer in person.

Dumala says she is focused on bringing people together to live in harmony since her husband's death. She believe diversity is what makes America the place where anyone can make their dreams come true.