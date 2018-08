× Police investigating after finding body near Truman and Ewing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday.

Police found a body near Truman Road and Ewing Avenue before 7 a.m.

Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department told FOX4 the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Snapp also said this is connection to the crime scene tape seen near 17th and White Tuesday morning.