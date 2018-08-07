Widow of man killed in Austins shooting responds to life sentences shooter received

OLATHE, Kan. — After learning that the man who killed her husband in a hate crime shooting at Austins Bar and Grill was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison, Sunayana Dumala issued a statement Tuesday to the media.

Dumala’s husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, along with Alok Madasani were sitting at the Olathe bar when Adam Purinton confronted the two Garmin workers from India and yelled “Get out of my country.” Bar employees removed Purinton from the business, but he went home, got a gun and returned.

Purinton killed Kuchibhotla and wounded Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, who tried to intervene was wounded.

Although Purinton could have received the death penalty under federal rules Dumala said in a written statement to the court that her family did not want that. Read her full statement below:

“Today also happens to be my 34th birthday and while I am missing my most precious thing in life – my Srinu – in a way, I see this as a sign from him helping me to gain closure with the legal process surrounding his murder and seeing this man brought to justice. What the shooter did not take away from me was my freedom to make a difference in the world in Srinu’s memory.

Today is also is the day to remind ourselves of the brave and kind people who showed me the best of humanity on that fateful night in February 2017, especially Ian Grillot who stepped in harm’s way without hesitation.

Through this process I made the conscious decision to not let this man win but use my personal tragedy as a medium to focus on bringing people together to live in harmony. With all of the love and support I received and the help of my company Intouch Solutions, I have started the Facebook Initiative Forever Welcome. It highlights the positive contributions of immigrants to America. It also focuses on the message that America is a safe place to come and fulfill your dreams. Since its launch in January of this year, we’ve been sharing stories of success and are always looking for more to share.

We hope the public will continue to visit our Facebook page, learn about these amazing people and their contributions and spread the message that our diversity is what makes America the land of dreams. I invite everyone to support Forever Welcome and our future activities.”