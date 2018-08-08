× 24-year-old charged after fight leads to deadly Grandview shooting

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 24-year-old is now facing charges after prosecutors say a fight at a gas station led to a deadly shooting in Grandview.

Gregory Smith has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 6 shooting that happened near High Grove Road and White Avenue.

According to court records, a witness told police he and the victim, Dennis Gordon, were going to a Grandview gas station when Gordon was shot.

The witness said the suspect was a man who Gordon had been in an argument with on June 29 at a 7-Eleven store in Grandview. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from a nearby placing Smith at the scene.

Police conducted a search warrant and found a weapon at Smith’s home.

His bond is set at $500,000 cash.