Colyer, Kobach send supporters home with Republican race for KS governor too close to call

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Gov. Jeff Colyer have sent their supporters home from their election night watch parties and are waiting to see which one of them wins their tight Republican primary race.

Kobach and Colyer were virtually tied atop a seven-candidate field early Wednesday.

Most outstanding results were from Johnson County in the Kansas City suburbs. It has nearly 23 percent of the state’s voters.

The Kobach and Colyer campaigns said they did not expect to see full, unofficial results until later Wednesday morning. Kobach was at a Topeka hotel, while Colyer was in Overland Park.

Kansas has no automatic recount and if a recount is requested it must be paid for by the candidate requesting it.