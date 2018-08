× Crash at I-49 and 163rd in Belton kills two people

BELTON, Mo. — Two people are dead following a crash in Belton, Mo., early Wednesday.

The crash happened before 6:49 a.m. along northbound I-49 just north of 163rd Street.

First responders have shut down northbound I-49 while they investigate the crash.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash, nor have they released the victims’ identities.