× Gov. Jeff Colyer says Kansas Republican primary for governor is too close to call

TOPEKA, Kan. — Incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer released a statement Wednesday after unofficial results in Republican primary for Kansas governor were released. Colyer said the race is too close to call.

According to the unofficial results, Secretary of State Kris Kobach leads incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer by fewer than 200 votes. It could be a few days before all absentee votes are counted.

A new state law allows ballots postmarked as of Tuesday to be counted, so long as they arrive three days after Election Day.

Kobach received a late endorsement from President Donald Trump. Colyer received the endorsement of the National Rifle Association and had the backing of Kansas political legend Bob Dole.

Colyer released the following statement after learning of the small margin separating him from Kobach:

“Given the historically close margin of the current tabulation, the presence of thousands of as yet uncounted provisional ballots and the extraordinary problems with the count, particularly in Johnson County, this election remains too close to call.

In the 2014 primary, 6333 provisional ballots were cast. The current margin is 0.06%. This is the equivalent of a 2 vote margin in a 5000 vote race with hundreds of votes left to count.

We are committed to ensuring that every legal vote is counted accurately throughout the canvassing process.”

Kansas has no automatic recount and if a recount is requested it must be paid for by the candidate requesting it.