Independence police searching for missing 65-year-old last seen Monday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

John McCully was last seen leaving the U.S. Bank at 110 E. Highway 24 in Independence. He was riding a blue motor scooter and might now be in the Springfield or Monett, Missouri, area.

McCully is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 165 pounds. He was wearing a blue plaid polo shirt, gray pants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone who sees the missing 65-year-old is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-836-3600.