× Inmate sentenced for smuggling contraband into Jackson County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate who ran a conspiracy to smuggle contraband such as cell phones into the Jackson County Detention Center will serve time in federal prison.

Carlos Laron Hughley, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to six years and six months in prison for conspiracy and using a telephone to further unlawful activity.

Prosecutors say Hughley used a jail guard, Jalee Caprice Fuller, and others outside the jail to run the scheme.

Fuller, of Independence, had a child with Hughley. She pleaded guilty in the conspiracy and was placed on probation for five years.

Hughley convinced a woman outside of jail to provide Fuller with a cell phone and charger that she delivered to Hughley.

Two other people from outside the jail have pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme.