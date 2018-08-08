Kansas City police searching for missing teen with Autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police need your help to find a missing teen with autism.

Zachary Deutsch,15, was reported missing on Aug. 3 when he walked away from the facility where he was staying in south Kansas City.

According to his family, Zachary is autistic and without his medication, leaving his family very concerned.

He’s described as 5-foot-8 with a thin build, brown hair and a scar over his left eye.

Anyone who sees Zachary or has information is asked to call 911 or Kansas City police at 816-234-5136.