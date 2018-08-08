FOX4 Forecast: Orange Ozone Alert Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With temperatures climbing into the lower 90s and light winds, Ozone levels will be elevated for Thursday. Therefore, an Orange Ozone Alert will be in place. Temperatures will remain warm into the weekend with relief showing up in the Long Ranger. When the rain returns in the update here!

