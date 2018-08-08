× Long lines at some Johnson County polls delay results for major Kansas races

OLATHE, Kan. — Long lines at some polling places has delayed the reporting of election results in the state’s most populous county, officials say.

State elections director Bryan Caskey said Tuesday night that some polling places in Johnson County remained open until about 8 p.m. to accommodate people who were in line to vote when polls officially closed at 7 p.m.

He said that led local officials to delay reporting their first results, from votes cast in advance.

Equipment issues Tuesday morning in Johnson County also made for voting early in the day a slow and frustrating process.

Several of the counties’ brand new voting machines jammed as voters were trying to submit their picks. Election officials said all of the equipment bugs were fixed by 10 a.m.

Johnson County has nearly 408,000 registered voters, or almost 23 percent of the state’s total of 1.8 million.

The delay in reporting results came as Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Gov. Jeff Colyer were locked in a tight race for the Republican nomination for governor. As of midnight, the race still hadn’t been called.